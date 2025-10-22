Fancy Feast Medleys White Meat Chicken Florentine with Cheese & Vegetables Pate Wet Cat Food
Product Details
Give your cat a little taste of Italy when you fill her plate with Purina Fancy Feast Medleys White Meat Chicken Florentine Pate wet cat food. With the unmistakable, savory taste of chicken that cats adore, this gourmet cat food features a smooth and delicate texture that pleases her palate and makes her look forward to mealtime. Accents of cheese and garden greens in this fine gourmet pate round out the delicious recipe, offering her not only the savory goodness she loves but also the complete and balanced nutrition she needs to thrive as a fun and feisty adult cat. Choose from our several other culinary-inspired pates to find her favorite combination of flavorful, protein-packed ingredients, or explore our entire line of Purina Fancy Feast Medleys recipes to satisfy her natural desire for variety and truly make every feeding a feast she'll enjoy.
- Quality- and safety-tested
- Additional styles and flavors help satisfy your cat's craving for variety
- Essential vitamins and minerals to help support your cat's overall health
- Made with chicken for high-quality protein
- Offers complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats
- Tender, delicately minced white chicken provides a palate-pleasing texture