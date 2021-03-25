What happens when your cat hears the snap? Her ears perk up. She licks her whiskers. She bounds to the bowl, eager to savor every bite. With Fancy Feast® Petites, the snap signals the start of a very special mealtime experience. These thoughtfully packaged, perfect portions of the Fancy Feast flavors she loves show you know just what she wants. And she’ll show you how much she loves it. Just snap, serve and see her joy as she delights in every detail, every moment of her favorite meal.