Support your cat's overall physical health and give her the taste she loves with Purina Fancy Feast Classic Pate Turkey & Giblets Feast adult wet cat food. Each delectable bowl of this premium cat food contains 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats, and the essential vitamins and minerals in this protein-rich recipe help keep your cat feeling and looking her very best. The savory turkey and giblet flavors encourage her to lick the entire bowl clean, and the grain-free formula supports her nutritional needs.