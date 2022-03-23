Farm Rich® Flame Broiled Swedish Style Meatballs Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Farm Rich® Flame Broiled Swedish Style Meatballs

24 ozUPC: 0004132255750
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 27

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size6 meatballs (85g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat21g27%
Saturated Fat8g41%
Trans Fat0.5g
Cholesterol45mg14%
Sodium490mg21%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar3g
Protein11g22%
Calcium40mg2%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D0.1mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Prepared

Ingredients
BEEF, PORK, WATER, TEXTURED SOY FLOUR, BREAD CRUMBS (WHEAT FLOUR, SALT, YEAST), SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, DEXTROSE, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF THE FOLLOWING: DRIED ONION, CORN SYRUP SOLIDS, SALT, SPICES, SODIUM POLYPHOSPHATE, CANOLA OIL, NONFAT DRY MILK, NATURAL FLAVOR, SILICON DIOXIDE ADDED AS AN ANTI-CAKING AGENT.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Mustard and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More