Odors.

They’re everywhere… lingering in the air or arising at the most awkward times. Forget masking them with some froo-froo spray; Febreze Air Effects actually eliminates air odors. This can of ahhh-some straight up removes stink with a neat little molecule called cyclodextrin (Bonus: It’s naturally made from corn). It’s a handy air freshener that’s easy to use: Simply spray in a sweeping motion and clean away those bad smells anywhere... the bathroom, the kitchen, that cabin you rented for the weekend, the shoe closet, your kid's room… anytime you want an instant burst of fresh. This juicy Watermelon scent lets you bring the picnic home with a smell that’s always in season... seeds not included. And because Febreze AIR uses 100% natural propellants, you can confidently freshen your home every day.