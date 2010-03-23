Hover to Zoom
Febreze Fabric™ Gain Scent Fabric Refresher Spray
27 fl ozUPC: 0003700031971
Product Details
Got funked-up fabrics? Hint: You probably do… because everyday odors love to soak into your household fabrics. Eliminate those pesky odors with a quick spray-down of Febreze Fabric Refresher. It's your go-to fabric spray for freshening up all the hard-to-wash fabrics around your home like sofas, that quilt from Grandma, and any adorable throw pillows (oh, and a whole lot more). Simply spray until fabric is damp, let dry, and enjoy living stink-free. Looking for easy and continuous odor elimination? Try a Febreze Plug Air Freshener for hours of pluggable freshness in your favorite (or stinkiest) rooms.
- Don't mask, truly eliminate fabric odors by spraying away stinks in your household fabrics
- Spray until fabric is damp, let dry, and enjoy freshness all around your home
- Perfect for hard-to-wash fabrics like pillows, stuffed animals, couches, gym bags, and more
- Add to your regular cleaning routine and give your fabrics a weekly refresh
- We do not use phthalates, formaldehyde or flammable propellants as ingredients when we make Febreze
