Febreze FABRIC doesn't just mask odors, it cleans away odors from fabrics that you wish you could wash with OdorClear Technology, leaving your fabrics with a light, fresh scent. The fine mist works deep in fabrics, cleaning them of common odors such as pet smells, smoke, and body odors, helping to freshen the entire room. Perfect to use weekly on soft surfaces including furniture upholstery and rugs/carpets or simply to give your clothing a needed refresh. Add to your regular cleaning routine for whole-home freshness. With Febreze FABRIC, uplifting freshness is simply a spray away.

Formerly Febreze Fabric Refresher

Perfect for hard-to-wash fabrics such as clothing, upholstery, carpets, and window treatments (DO NOT use on leather, suede, silk, or fabrics that may water spot)

Pet Odor Eliminator eliminates pet odors and leaves behind a light, just-cleaned scent

No phthalates, formaldehyde or flammable propellants