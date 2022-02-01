Hover to Zoom
Febreze FABRIC™ Spring & Renewal Scent Fabric Refresher Spray
27 fl ozUPC: 0003700019760
Product Details
Safely eliminates odor on fabrics. Spray contains a unique scent-release technology for long lasting clean. Eliminates pet, smoke, cooking, and musty odors. Spray fabric evenly until slightly damp. Odor fades as the item dries.
- Doesn't just mask, cleans away odors with OdorClear™ Technology
- Febreze FABRIC (formerly Febreze Fabric Refresher) cleans away odors embedded in fabrics and other soft surfaces, leaving a light, fresh scent
- Perfect for hard-to-wash fabrics such as clothing, upholstery, carpets, and window treatments (DO NOT use on leather, suede, silk, or fabrics that may water spot)
- Welcome the freshness of spring year-round with Spring & Renewal scent