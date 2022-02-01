Safely eliminates odor on fabrics. Spray contains a unique scent-release technology for long lasting clean. Eliminates pet, smoke, cooking, and musty odors. Spray fabric evenly until slightly damp. Odor fades as the item dries.

Doesn't just mask, cleans away odors with OdorClear™ Technology

Febreze FABRIC (formerly Febreze Fabric Refresher) cleans away odors embedded in fabrics and other soft surfaces, leaving a light, fresh scent

Perfect for hard-to-wash fabrics such as clothing, upholstery, carpets, and window treatments (DO NOT use on leather, suede, silk, or fabrics that may water spot)

Welcome the freshness of spring year-round with Spring & Renewal scent