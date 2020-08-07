Light on scent, tough on stink: Use Febreze Light Fabric Refresher to eliminate odors and freshen up those hard-to-wash fabrics like blankets, the couch, carpet, and more. With a quick spray (and without artificial perfumes), you can give your home and wardrobe a refresh… leaving only a light, nature-in no heavy perfumes, no phthalates, no dyes, no formaldehyde.

Gently eliminate fabric odors with a pure and light, fresh scent and with no artificial perfumes

Infused with essential oils to freshen hard-to-wash fabrics like pillows, stuffed animals, couches, rugs, and more

Spray until fabric is damp, let dry, and enjoy freshness all around your home