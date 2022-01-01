Hover to Zoom
Feizy Abelia Tufted Suzani Wool Area Rug - Golden Olive/Vermilion
5 ft x 8 ftUPC: 0065429175943
Just in from India, the Abelia Collection is the perfect marriage of deep natural tones and pops of warm color. Energetic patterns dance across tufted wool evoking sun-drenched days and moonlit Moroccan nights. With designs perfect for both traditional and contemporary styles the Abelia Collection grounds living rooms and casual conversation areas in charm and romance.
- Fringe/Tassel