Feizy Asher Gradient Distressed Diamond Wool Area Rug - Ivory/Brown Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Asher Gradient Distressed Diamond Wool Area Rug - Ivory/Brown Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Asher Gradient Distressed Diamond Wool Area Rug - Ivory/Brown Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Asher Gradient Distressed Diamond Wool Area Rug - Ivory/Brown Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Asher Gradient Distressed Diamond Wool Area Rug - Ivory/Brown Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Feizy Asher Gradient Distressed Diamond Wool Area Rug - Ivory/Brown

8 ft x 10 ftUPC: 0065429182020
Purchase Options

Product Details

A wool and viscose pile is meticulously hand-tufted in sophisticated grays and warm taupes accented by inky blacks and a subtle sheen in the Asher Collection. The transitional geometric motifs are grounded by the neutral color palette making this collection approachable and easy to decorate with.

  • Sheen