Feizy Brixton Contemporary Oil Slick Area Rug - Teal Blue/Green
5 ft x 8 ftUPC: 0065429170807
Product Details
The Brixton Collections modern styling and bold palette create chic and stunning settings. Contemporary and transitional designs are power-loomed in cobalt yellow and green which are then balanced with a more neutral gray. The combination of colors lends itself perfectly to the watercolor effects used throughout the collection.
- Easy Care