Feizy Brixton Ombre Medallion Area Rug - Teal Blue/Green/Gold Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Brixton Ombre Medallion Area Rug - Teal Blue/Green/Gold Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Brixton Ombre Medallion Area Rug - Teal Blue/Green/Gold Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Brixton Ombre Medallion Area Rug - Teal Blue/Green/Gold Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Brixton Ombre Medallion Area Rug - Teal Blue/Green/Gold Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Brixton Ombre Medallion Area Rug - Teal Blue/Green/Gold Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Feizy Brixton Ombre Medallion Area Rug - Teal Blue/Green/Gold

7 in x 9 ftUPC: 0065429181355
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Brixton Collections modern styling and bold palette create chic and stunning settings. Contemporary and transitional designs are power-loomed in cobalt yellow and green which are then balanced with a more neutral gray. The combination of colors lends itself perfectly to the watercolor effects used throughout the collection.

  • Easy Care