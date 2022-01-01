Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Feizy Cadiz Gradient Luster Runner Rug - Silver Gray
3 ft 1 in x 10 ftUPC: 0065429182215
Purchase Options
Product Details
Inspired by the elegant architecture and poetic colors of Spain, the Cadiz Collection features approachable designs in soothing hues that gently fold into peaceful gradients. The intricately detailed patterns colors and textures of handmade rugs are re-interpreted in an ultra-dense machine-woven pile affording an opulent look at a more accessible price point.
- Sheen