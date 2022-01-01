Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Feizy Carrington Traditional Oushak Rug - Flora/Fauna
2 ft x 3 ftUPC: 0065429185094
Purchase Options
Product Details
Traditional Oushak designs come to life in the Carrington Collection. Hand-knotted in pure wool, utilizing the age-old techniques of natural hand dying, each design offers varying degrees of color saturation in warm and cool tones throughout, creating visual depth with classic border motifs in updated traditional colors.
- Fringe/Tassel