Feizy Carrington Traditional Oushak Runner Rug -Flora/Fauna/Clay Red
Feizy Carrington Traditional Oushak Runner Rug -Flora/Fauna/Clay Red Perspective: left
Feizy Carrington Traditional Oushak Runner Rug -Flora/Fauna/Clay Red Perspective: right
Feizy Carrington Traditional Oushak Runner Rug -Flora/Fauna/Clay Red Perspective: top
Feizy Carrington Traditional Oushak Runner Rug -Flora/Fauna/Clay Red Perspective: bottom
Feizy Carrington Traditional Oushak Runner Rug -Flora/Fauna/Clay Red

2 ft 6 in x 8 ftUPC: 0065429185095
Traditional Oushak designs come to life in the Carrington Collection. Hand-knotted in pure wool, utilizing the age-old techniques of natural hand dying, each design offers varying degrees of color saturation in warm and cool tones throughout, creating visual depth with classic border motifs in updated traditional colors.

  • Fringe/Tassel