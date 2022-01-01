Feizy Cecily Luxury Distressed Ornamental Area Rug - Warm Blue Moonlight Perspective: front
Feizy Cecily Luxury Distressed Ornamental Area Rug - Warm Blue Moonlight Perspective: back
Feizy Cecily Luxury Distressed Ornamental Area Rug - Warm Blue Moonlight Perspective: left
Feizy Cecily Luxury Distressed Ornamental Area Rug - Warm Blue Moonlight Perspective: right
Feizy Cecily Luxury Distressed Ornamental Area Rug - Warm Blue Moonlight Perspective: bottom
Feizy Cecily Luxury Distressed Ornamental Area Rug - Warm Blue Moonlight

5 ft x 8 ftUPC: 0065429181262
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Cecily Collection a stunning powerloomed addition that incorporates up to 136 unique colors. Inspired by the finest one-of-a-kind hand-knotted rugs Cecily brings intricate design details and elevated execution to a price point that makes luxury accessible to all. The dimensionality and shimmer of the design and fiber combinations create a dynamic experience with each piece displaying different color and depth from every angle.

  • Sheen