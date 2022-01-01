Hover to Zoom
Feizy Enzo Minimalist Abstract Wool Accent Rug - Warm Taupe/Black
2 ft x 3 ftUPC: 0065429178458
Purchase Options
Product Details
The beauty of nature-inspired designs comes to life with the Enzo collection. Using an all-natural wool fiber, each rug is hand-tufted to create accentuated organic patterns with a three-dimensional effect. The subtle palettes and chic artistry of the Enzo collection infuses contemporary flair to any space making it an ideal complement to a composed aesthetic.
- High/Low Pile