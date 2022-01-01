Feizy Gaspar Contemporary Abstract Runner Rug - White/Ice Blue Perspective: front
Feizy Gaspar Contemporary Abstract Runner Rug - White/Ice Blue Perspective: back
Feizy Gaspar Contemporary Abstract Runner Rug - White/Ice Blue Perspective: left
Feizy Gaspar Contemporary Abstract Runner Rug - White/Ice Blue Perspective: right
Feizy Gaspar Contemporary Abstract Runner Rug - White/Ice Blue Perspective: top
Feizy Gaspar Contemporary Abstract Runner Rug - White/Ice Blue Perspective: bottom
Feizy Gaspar Contemporary Abstract Runner Rug - White/Ice Blue

2 ft 10 in x 8 ftUPC: 0065429179625
Product Details

From abstract motifs to fluid kaleidoscopic prints and geometric patterns the Gaspar Collection offers a variety of designs to accommodate several styles. The visual interest in each design is amplified by the fascinating high-low effect in the fiber blend yet balanced by its use of cool shades in blue silver and grey. Durably crafted with a polypropylene blend Gaspar is designed to be fade and stain Resistant making these rugs ideal for the busiest of lifestyles.

  • Stain Resistant