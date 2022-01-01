Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Feizy Isleta Ecclectic Vintage Tufted Wool Accent Rug - Gray/Blue
3 ft 6 in x 5 ft 6 inUPC: 0065429174917
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Isleta Collection is a hand-tufted multi-textured grouping featuring cool-toned palettes of blues beiges and grays. Each design has been created using several different gauges of yarn to lighten brighten and create textual interest. Made of pure wool in India these pieces are beautifully crafted to bring effortless style to any setting.
- Easy Care