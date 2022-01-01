Feizy Isleta Ecclectic Vintage Tufted Wool Runner Rug - Gray/Blue Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Isleta Ecclectic Vintage Tufted Wool Runner Rug - Gray/Blue Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Isleta Ecclectic Vintage Tufted Wool Runner Rug - Gray/Blue Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Isleta Ecclectic Vintage Tufted Wool Runner Rug - Gray/Blue Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Isleta Ecclectic Vintage Tufted Wool Runner Rug - Gray/Blue Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Isleta Ecclectic Vintage Tufted Wool Runner Rug - Gray/Blue Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Feizy Isleta Ecclectic Vintage Tufted Wool Runner Rug - Gray/Blue

2 ft 6 in x 8 ftUPC: 0065429174935
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Isleta Collection is a hand-tufted multi-textured grouping featuring cool-toned palettes of blues beiges and grays. Each design has been created using several different gauges of yarn to lighten brighten and create textual interest. Made of pure wool in India these pieces are beautifully crafted to bring effortless style to any setting.

  • Easy Care