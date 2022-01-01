The Marigold Collection offers a diverse style perspective to enrich any transitional or contemporary space. Various designs are inspired by traditional ornamental motifs hypnotic sunbursts and geometric optical illusions in a balanced palette of cool and warm hues. The generous features of rich blue and gold elevate the regality of the more traditional rug designs whereas the texturized high-low effect in the fiber blend intensifies the abstract prints. Perfect for high-traffic areas Marigold is durably crafted to be fade and stain Resistant .

High/Low Pile