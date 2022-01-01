Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Feizy Rugs Amethyst Quartz Indochine Plush Shag with Metallic Sheen Runner Rug
2.5 x 6 ftUPC: 0065429181873
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Indochine Collection is a wonderfully plush and luxurious shag that has been table-tufted of polyester and simulates the feel of animal fur. The sheen that these rugs possess makes them a playful addition to more casual contemporary settings.
- Sheen