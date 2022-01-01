Feizy Rugs Arazad Tufted Accent Rug - Apricot Orange/Teal Green Perspective: front
Feizy Rugs Arazad Tufted Accent Rug - Apricot Orange/Teal Green Perspective: back
Feizy Rugs Arazad Tufted Accent Rug - Apricot Orange/Teal Green Perspective: left
Feizy Rugs Arazad Tufted Accent Rug - Apricot Orange/Teal Green Perspective: top
Feizy Rugs Arazad Tufted Accent Rug - Apricot Orange/Teal Green Perspective: bottom
Feizy Rugs Arazad Tufted Accent Rug - Apricot Orange/Teal Green

3.5 x 5.5 ftUPC: 0065429181328
Product Details

Neutral palettes give way to bold geometry and colorful designs in stunning Arazad Collection. Hand-tufted in India the collection combines the best of traditional and tribal styles creating transitional treasures that breathe life into your living spaces. Blues golds persimmons and rusts perfectly complement each other across the patterned landscape known as Arazad.

  • Pet Friendly