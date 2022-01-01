Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Brinker Pastel Watercolor Tufted Accent Rug / Pastel Turquoise/Pink
2 x 3 ftUPC: 0065429182953
Charming pastels are grounded in cozy neutrals like calming blue and comforting sage in the Brinker Collection. Hand- tufted in a wool and cotton pile each on-trend design feels relaxed and approachable creating a breezy and carefree bohemian style.
- Easy Care