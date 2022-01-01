Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Feizy Rugs Brixton Contemporary Watercolor Area Rug - Atlantic Blue
6.58 x 9.5 ftUPC: 0065429181346
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Brixton Collections modern styling and bold palette create chic and stunning settings. Contemporary and transitional designs are power-loomed in cobalt yellow and green which are then balanced with a more neutral gray. The combination of colors lends itself perfectly to the watercolor effects used throughout the collection.
- Easy Care