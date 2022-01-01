Designed with a delicate palette and subtle sheen the Waldor Collection impresses with a captivating aesthetic for any space. Using versatile colorways featuring taupe birch grey and sterling the dynamic high-low finishes in each rug accentuate the compelling patterns. Powerloomed with a polypropylene blend the Waldor Collection boasts a luxurious sheen and feel without excessive maintenance making it an easy choice for your dream design.

High/Low Pile