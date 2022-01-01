Feizy Rugs Cadiz Gradient Luster Area Rug - Ivory/Gray/Gold Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Cadiz Gradient Luster Area Rug - Ivory/Gray/Gold Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Cadiz Gradient Luster Area Rug - Ivory/Gray/Gold Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Cadiz Gradient Luster Area Rug - Ivory/Gray/Gold Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Cadiz Gradient Luster Area Rug - Ivory/Gray/Gold Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Cadiz Gradient Luster Area Rug - Ivory/Gray/Gold Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Feizy Rugs Cadiz Gradient Luster Area Rug - Ivory/Gray/Gold

3ft - 1in x 10 ftUPC: 0065429182208
Purchase Options

Product Details

Inspired by the elegant architecture and poetic colors of Spain, the Cadiz Collection features approachable designs in soothing hues that gently fold into peaceful gradients. The intricately detailed patterns colors and textures of handmade rugs are re-interpreted in an ultra-dense machine-woven pile affording an opulent look at a more accessible price point.

  • Sheen