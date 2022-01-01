The pleasing melange of tonality and sheen is primarily what draws you in. . . then a beautiful arrangement of rustic Persian elements emerge. Employing a somewhat pointillistic approach, Caldwell takes an adept use of weaving to simultaneously erase, yet reveal the pattern existing within the skillfully-placed light and dark yarn systems. Point-by-point with warp and weft , Caldwell is a studied complexity that makes for effortless home design.

Fringe/Tassel