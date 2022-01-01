Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Cobalt Blue Arazad Tufted Graphic Chevron Accent Rug
3.5 x 5.5 ftUPC: 0065429183520
Neutral palettes give way to bold geometry and colorful designs in stunning Arazad Collection. Hand-tufted in India the collection combines the best of traditional and tribal styles creating transitional treasures that breathe life into your living spaces. Blues golds persimmons and rusts perfectly complement each other across the patterned landscape known as Arazad.
- Pet Friendly