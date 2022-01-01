Direct from India, the Duprine is made from eco-friendly recycled PET, the smart choice for your busiest indoor or outdoor areas. The Duprine Collection is the perfect addition to your nautical or coastal inspired setting. This collection grounds any space in a casual feel with contemporary comfort in mind. The refined pin stripes accentuate these handmade flatweave dhurries, adding the perfect pop of color without detracting from its clean and classic appeal.

Indoor/Outdoor