Feizy Rugs Eaton Diamond Floral Persian Wool Area Rug - Navy/Gray/Beige Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Eaton Diamond Floral Persian Wool Area Rug - Navy/Gray/Beige Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Eaton Diamond Floral Persian Wool Area Rug - Navy/Gray/Beige Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Eaton Diamond Floral Persian Wool Area Rug - Navy/Gray/Beige Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Feizy Rugs Eaton Diamond Floral Persian Wool Area Rug - Navy/Gray/Beige

5 x 8 ftUPC: 0065429173356
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Eaton Collection is a celebration of classic artistry displaying the rich heritage of Persian and Indian designs. Lending an air of mystique from weaving destinations like Tabriz and Agra these hand-tufted rugs set the tone for the room with their sophisticated palettes and time-honored designs.

  • Easy Care