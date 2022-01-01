Feizy Rugs Enzo Minimalist Natural Wool Area Rug - Warm Taupe/Black Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Enzo Minimalist Natural Wool Area Rug - Warm Taupe/Black Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Enzo Minimalist Natural Wool Area Rug - Warm Taupe/Black Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Feizy Rugs Enzo Minimalist Natural Wool Area Rug - Warm Taupe/Black

8 x 11 ftUPC: 0065429178439
Purchase Options

Product Details

The beauty of nature-inspired designs comes to life with the Enzo collection. Using an all-natural wool fiber, each rug is hand-tufted to create accentuated organic patterns with a three-dimensional effect. The subtle palettes and chic artistry of the Enzo collection infuses contemporary flair to any space making it an ideal complement to a composed aesthetic.

  • High/Low Pile