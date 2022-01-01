Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Feizy Rugs Gaspar Contemporary Abstract Area Rug
5.17 x 7.17 ftUPC: 0065429179615
Purchase Options
Product Details
From abstract motifs to fluid kaleidoscopic prints and geometric patterns the Gaspar Collection offers a variety of designs to accommodate several styles. The visual interest in each design is amplified by the fascinating high-low effect in the fiber blend yet balanced by its use of cool shades in blue silver and grey. Durably crafted with a polypropylene blend Gaspar is designed to be fade and stain Resistant making these rugs ideal for the busiest of lifestyles.
- Stain Resistant