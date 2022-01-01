Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Gold/Ivory Aura Vintage Style Medallion Floor Runner
2.8 x 7.8 ftUPC: 0065429186152
From nature-inspired opulence to traditional elegance the Aura Collection uses ultra-soft polyester and polypropylene to create a canvas of gold and champagne. The on-trend designs behind the Aura Collection helps to create impressive and sophisticated spaces.
- Easy Care