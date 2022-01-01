Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Harlington Luxurious Shag Area Rug - Snow White
7 x 10 ftUPC: 0065429179454
Purchase Options
Product Details
Create a charming yet chic space with the swanky shags of the Harlington Collection. Harlingtons tufted polyester blends shiny elastic fibers with a matte microfiber to create a longer pile giving these designs more depth and refinement than other shags. The slight sheen in monochromatic geo-inspired hues emanates a sense of reserved glamour to complete your luxe look.
- Fade Resistant