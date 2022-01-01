Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Ivory Cream Mali Lustrous Tufted Abstract Accent Rug
2 x 3 ftUPC: 0065429175198
Product Details
Classic prints are reimagined with contemporary style in the popular Mali Collection. Hand-tufted in India each spectacular design dances within a neutral palette – grounding your rooms decor but never demanding the spotlight. Featuring a subtle sheen over the meticulously detailed high-low construction Mali rugs let you walk on the wild side while preserving posh sophistication.
- High/Low Pile