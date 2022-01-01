Feizy Rugs Kano Modern Abstract Accent Rug - Warm Gray/Charcoal Perspective: front
Feizy Rugs Kano Modern Abstract Accent Rug - Warm Gray/Charcoal Perspective: back
Feizy Rugs Kano Modern Abstract Accent Rug - Warm Gray/Charcoal Perspective: left
Feizy Rugs Kano Modern Abstract Accent Rug - Warm Gray/Charcoal Perspective: right
Feizy Rugs Kano Modern Abstract Accent Rug - Warm Gray/Charcoal Perspective: bottom
Feizy Rugs Kano Modern Abstract Accent Rug - Warm Gray/Charcoal

2.17 x 3 ftUPC: 0065429182942
The on-trend distressed look of The Kano Collection invokes a nostalgic and inviting coziness as inky blacks and sophisticated grays are accented with indulgent ivory and warm beige. Sublimely stylish motifs are approachable and versatile fitting effortlessly into any setting.

  • Easy Care