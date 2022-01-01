Feizy Rugs Kano Modern Abstract Area Rug - Warm Gray/Charcoa Perspective: front
Feizy Rugs Kano Modern Abstract Area Rug - Warm Gray/Charcoa Perspective: back
Feizy Rugs Kano Modern Abstract Area Rug - Warm Gray/Charcoa Perspective: left
Feizy Rugs Kano Modern Abstract Area Rug - Warm Gray/Charcoa Perspective: right
Feizy Rugs Kano Modern Abstract Area Rug - Warm Gray/Charcoa Perspective: top
Feizy Rugs Kano Modern Abstract Area Rug - Warm Gray/Charcoa Perspective: bottom
Feizy Rugs Kano Modern Abstract Area Rug - Warm Gray/Charcoa

5ft - 3in x 7ft - 6inUPC: 0065429182121
The on-trend distressed look of The Kano Collection invokes a nostalgic and inviting coziness as inky blacks and sophisticated grays are accented with indulgent ivory and warm beige. Sublimely stylish motifs are approachable and versatile fitting effortlessly into any setting.

  • Easy Care