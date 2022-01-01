Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Feizy Rugs Kano Modern Abstract Area Rug - Warm Gray/Charcoa
5ft - 3in x 7ft - 6inUPC: 0065429182121
Purchase Options
Product Details
The on-trend distressed look of The Kano Collection invokes a nostalgic and inviting coziness as inky blacks and sophisticated grays are accented with indulgent ivory and warm beige. Sublimely stylish motifs are approachable and versatile fitting effortlessly into any setting.
- Easy Care