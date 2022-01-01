The Micah Collection is woven with high-grade shrink polyester fibers adding a subtle depth to the super-soft polypropylene and metallic polyester fibers. The result is stunning shimmering pieces with intricately detailed texture uncommon in power-loomed rugs. With a palette of ecru hues of gray silver and black the designs lend themselves to transitional and contemporary settings alike and are capable of withstanding high traffic areas. On-trend patterns dance across each pile as the light plays off the accents of metallic fibers strategically woven into each design.

