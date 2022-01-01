Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Feizy Rugs Milton Abstract Ikat Print Area Rug - Estate/Ice Blue
7.83 x 11 ftUPC: 0065429172984
Purchase Options
Product Details
With elegant colors and traditional elements modified to give them a subtle contemporary slant the Milton Collection adds a touch of sophistication to any space. Made in Turkey these power-loomed rugs have a unique combination of three different fibers including a space dyed polyester and feature a high-low texture to lend dimension and a touch that's as incredibly soft as it is striking.
- High/Low Pile