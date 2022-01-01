Feizy Rugs Orange/Turquoise/Gray Savona li Pastel Navajo Bohemian Accent Rug Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Orange/Turquoise/Gray Savona li Pastel Navajo Bohemian Accent Rug Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Orange/Turquoise/Gray Savona li Pastel Navajo Bohemian Accent Rug Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Orange/Turquoise/Gray Savona li Pastel Navajo Bohemian Accent Rug Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Orange/Turquoise/Gray Savona li Pastel Navajo Bohemian Accent Rug Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Feizy Rugs Orange/Turquoise/Gray Savona li Pastel Navajo Bohemian Accent Rug

2 x 3 ftUPC: 0065429181928
Purchase Options

Product Details

Flatwoven of wool to showcase their delightful designs The Savona Collection instantly transforms any space into a wanderlust tale of travels. Playful geometric motifs are interpreted with an artisanal hand and a subtle palette ensuring that these casual bohemian pieces are as on-trend as they are comfortable.

  • Reversible