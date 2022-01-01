The trendsetting Saphir Collection is a grouping of impressive designs machine-made in a mixture of high and low textures to give each piece an interesting textural appeal. The viscose designs are so dense and lush they seem to dance across the flatwoven fields and they are easily mistaken for handmade masterpieces. Soft and flexible each piece is woven in a variety of warm and vibrant colors to re-interpret traditional designs and update transitional patterns.

