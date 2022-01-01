Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Sorel Contemporary Floral Mosaic Area Rug - Silver Mink/Cool Gray
5 x 8 ftUPC: 0065429170130
Product Details
The Sorel Collection's basic palette belies the complexity of its designs. Transitional and contemporary patterns range from erased ikats to kaleidoscope images to large-scale stylized florals. Each design is masterfully power loomed in a palette of grays taupes and black and is intricately shaded to impart movement.
- Easy Care