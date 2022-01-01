Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Waldor Metallic Abstract Area Rug - Golden Glow/Ivor
5 x 8 ftUPC: 0065429177751
Designed with a delicate palette and subtle sheen the Waldor Collection impresses with a captivating aesthetic for any space. Using versatile colorways featuring taupe birch grey and sterling the dynamic high-low finishes in each rug accentuate the compelling patterns. Powerloomed with a polypropylene blend the Waldor Collection boasts a luxurious sheen and feel without excessive maintenance making it an easy choice for your dream design.
- High/Low Pile