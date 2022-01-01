Feizy Rugs Warm Gray/Ivory Cream Asher Diamond Medallion Wool Accent Rug Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Warm Gray/Ivory Cream Asher Diamond Medallion Wool Accent Rug Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Warm Gray/Ivory Cream Asher Diamond Medallion Wool Accent Rug Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Warm Gray/Ivory Cream Asher Diamond Medallion Wool Accent Rug Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Feizy Rugs Warm Gray/Ivory Cream Asher Diamond Medallion Wool Accent Rug Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Feizy Rugs Warm Gray/Ivory Cream Asher Diamond Medallion Wool Accent Rug

2 x 3 ftUPC: 0065429181998
Purchase Options

Product Details

A wool and viscose pile is meticulously hand-tufted in sophisticated grays and warm taupes accented by inky blacks and a subtle sheen in the Asher Collection. The transitional geometric motifs are grounded by the neutral color palette making this collection approachable and easy to decorate with.

  • Sheen