Feldkamp Pumpernickel Bread
16.75 ozUPC: 0074069900171
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (68 g)
Amount per serving
Calories125
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg12.5%
Total Carbohydrate23g7.67%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Kernel Rye, Water, Whole Rye Flour, Salt, Yeast, Malt Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
