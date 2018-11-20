Hover to Zoom
Felix Lingonberries
10 ozUPC: 0007707523050
Product Details
Lingonberries are a Northern European Berries similar to Cranberries smaller in size and very soft skin. Felix Lingonberries are high in antioxidants with a sweet tart flavor. Serve on pancakes, as a side dish, or use as a sandwich spread.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Lingonberries (48%), Sugar, Water and Fruit Pectin
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
