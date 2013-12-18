Hover to Zoom
Felix Lingonberries
14.5 ozUPC: 0007707523059
Purchase Options
Product Details
A delicious condiment and recipe ingredient that is a must-have in every Swedish household. Its sweet taste makes it perfect as an ingredient in many baking and dessert recipes, but since the lingonberries have a bit of tartness to them, it also works perfect as a condiment to pretty much any meal of the day.
- A Delicacy from Sweden
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Lingonberries (48%) Mm Sugar, Water and Fruit Pectin.
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible