Felt Birdhouse - Pin Oak Acorn Handmade and Fair Trade - We constantly introduce new methods, materials and machinery to compete in the highly competitive jewelry and other traditional art work market. Each piece is accentuated by fine material which turns out to be the most sought after art work where it benefits the artisans and keeps the traditional artesian industry live. The perfect choice for gifting as well as personal use.

This hand-felted wool birdhouse is made of sustainably harvested, naturally water repellent wool

Surface moisture from dew, rain or snow quickly dries in the open air

Wool is also naturally dirt and mold resistant

The 1.25 inch hole can be enlarged to 1.5 inches to appeal to larger birds

Measures 11 inches tall by 6.5 inches wide